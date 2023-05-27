Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.16 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.