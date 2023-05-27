Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 164,725 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

