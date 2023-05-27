Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.