Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Rapid7 worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

