Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.