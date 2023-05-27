Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Semtech worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech Company Profile

Shares of SMTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

