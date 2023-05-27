Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

