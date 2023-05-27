Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,376 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Barclays

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.