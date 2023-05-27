Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,866 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

