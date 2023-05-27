Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Avient worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avient by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of AVNT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Avient’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

