Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 237,260 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,260 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $44.89 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

