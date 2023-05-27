Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

