Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,432,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $8,855,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

