Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,120 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.
USIG opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
