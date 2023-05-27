Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 589,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. Barclays began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

