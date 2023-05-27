Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569,206 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Extreme Networks worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

About Extreme Networks

EXTR stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.