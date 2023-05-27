CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.47 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

