Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 1.5%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.3576 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

