Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Paylocity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

