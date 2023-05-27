Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 825,645 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 825,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.1 %

HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

