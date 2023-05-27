Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 825,645 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 825,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.1 %
HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
