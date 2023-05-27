Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 69,215 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1,565.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

