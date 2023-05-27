Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MSCI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $475.83 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

