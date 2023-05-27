Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $137.03 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

