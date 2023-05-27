Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 258,860 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Golden Ocean Group



Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.



