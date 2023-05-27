Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of SFL worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SFL by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 122.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 511,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SFL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet lowered SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

