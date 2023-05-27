Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 902.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,049 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

