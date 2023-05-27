Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,967,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,651,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

