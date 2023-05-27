Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Travere Therapeutics worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

TVTX stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.