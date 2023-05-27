Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Momentive Global worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 358,486 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.44 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $114,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $114,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,431,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,128 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

