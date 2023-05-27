Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.94 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $31.95 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

