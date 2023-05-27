Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.