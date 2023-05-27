Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 979,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 668,822 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,278,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H World Group by 179.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark upped their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

