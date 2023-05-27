Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.12 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.