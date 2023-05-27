Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,954 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

