Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

