Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 30,393 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Colliers International Group worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

