Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.