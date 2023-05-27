Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 105,539 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

