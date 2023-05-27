Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Arvinas worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $95,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.0 %

ARVN stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas



Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

