Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,333 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $23,738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.82 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,867 shares of company stock worth $1,278,937. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

