Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.