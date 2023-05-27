Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 104,443 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,443 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tenable worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after purchasing an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $246,864.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,237,508.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,621 shares of company stock worth $2,409,364 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

