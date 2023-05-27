Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,572 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.57 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

