Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 490,906 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,906 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 196,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

About TELUS International (Cda)

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

