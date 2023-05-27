Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $42,745.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,279 shares of company stock worth $16,985,778. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Further Reading

