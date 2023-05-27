CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $415.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.76. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

