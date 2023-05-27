CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

BLK stock opened at $672.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.64 and its 200-day moving average is $695.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

