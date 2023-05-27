CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLW. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 196,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.