CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,044,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912,795 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $215.44 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,356 shares of company stock worth $8,542,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.