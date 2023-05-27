CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 761.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 344.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 263,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGM opened at $50.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

